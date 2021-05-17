15-year-old died, four other teens from Dunkerton injured in wreck

Authorities have released the names of the teenagers involved in a single-vehicle accident that left one dead and three others injured in Black Hawk County over the weekend.

All four teenagers were from Dunkerton. Authorities say 15-year-old Rylee Boyer lost control of the vehicle on a gravel road northeast of Dunkerton. The vehicle went into a ditch and rolled, ejecting two passengers — 15-year-old McKenzie Farmer and 17-year-old Lynzi Hoffman. Sheriff’s officials say Farmer died at the scene and Hoffman was taken to a Waterloo hospital for treatment, then was air-lifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Authorities say Boyer, the driver, and a third passenger, 15-year-old Ashlyn Latham, were treated for their injuries at a Waterloo hospital and released.

(Reporting by Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)