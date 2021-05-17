Burlington student charged after incident with school resource officer

The Burlington Police Department has issued a statement about last Monday’s arrest of a student at Burlington High School.

Burlington Police say the female student struck the school resource officer after refusing to go to the school office after being accused of being in possession of narcotics. The student has been charged with interference with official acts and assault on a peace officer. The statement from Burlington Police says security and body camera footage shows the events described, although neither has been made public.

Meanwhile, a relative of the student posted photos on social media showing bruises the girl allegedly suffered during the incident. The student also told local media that BHS associate principal Justin Galbraith and the resource officer assaulted her during the arrest by throwing her to the ground, handcuffing her, cutting off her book bag and searching for narcotics, which she did not have.

(Reporting by Collin Leddy, KBUR, Burlington)