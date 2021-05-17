Crash near Dunkerton kills one, injures three

One person is dead and three others are hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident in rural Black Hawk County.

The crash happened Sunday around 6 p.m. on a gravel road northeast of Dunkerton. Sheriff’s officials say the four people were in a vehicle that apparently went out-of-control.

Two people were ejected when the vehicle rolled. Authorities say one person died at the scene. The other three occupants were taken to a Waterloo hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Sheriff’s officials say one of the injured victims was later air-lifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The names of those involved in the crash weren’t immediately released.

The accident remains under investigation.

(Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)