Marshalltown man dies after wreck near Dike golf course

Authorities are investigating a weekend accident involving a sport utility vehicle and golf cart that left a Marshalltown man dead in northeast Iowa.

According to Grundy County sheriff’s officials, 56-year-old Jon Espenscheid suffered fatal injuries when the golf cart he was driving was struck by the SUV near the entrance to Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike, which is just west of Cedar Falls. The accident occurred Saturday around 1 p.m..

Officials identified the SUV driver as 66-year-old Cynthia Beavers of Dike, who was uninjured. Officials say her vehicle struck Espenscheid as he was crossing the road to enter the golf course. Espenscheid was transported to the hospital in Cedar Falls for treatment. Authorities say Espenscheid was later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clincics in Iowa City, where he died.

(Reporting by Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)