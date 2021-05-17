Three dead, two hurt, in separate weekend shooting incidents in Waterloo

Authorities are investigating two deadly shootings that happened in Waterloo on Saturday – one a homicide and the other an apparent murder-suicide.

The first incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Police say they found the body of 23-year-old Dayton Matlock in an alley when they arrived to investigate reports of shots fired in a residential neighborhood near downtown.

Two women, identified as 39-year-old Bobbi Lee of Waterloo and 30-year-old Shanayia Hamer of Des Moines, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting and were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Then around 11 p.m., police found a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside an apartment building. Authorities identified a suspect from witness statements and found the man several hours later on the other side of the city.

Police say the man shot and killed himself while officers were setting up a perimeter. The names of victims in the apparent murder-suicide have not been released.

(Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)