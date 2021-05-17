Train carrying chemicals derails in NW Iowa forcing evacuations

A Union Pacific train derailed in northwest Iowa early Sunday afternoon, some of the cars caught fire and residents and businesses in Sibley were evacuated.

A spokesman for Union Pacific says there were no injuries to the crew as approximately 47 rail cars derailed.

Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls says the train was hauling the highly explosive fertilizer ammonium nitrate.

Osceola County Emergency Management issued an evacuation order for residents and businesses in Sibley located to the west of Old Highway 60.

Sibley residents who stayed in their homes were advised to open windows and shelter in the middle of the house in case one of the rail cars exploded.

(Scott Van Aartsen, KIWA, Sheldon)