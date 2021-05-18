Grassley staying on the fence over Biden infrastructure plan

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says one segment of President Biden’s proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan will be discussed in a Senate Finance Committee hearing today.

The Senate’s official calendar lists the hearing name as, Funding and Financing Options to Bolster American Infrastructure.

“It deals just with the tax incentives for it,” Grassley says, “and it fits in with the goals of the Biden administration.”

Grassley, a Republican, says he still hasn’t made up his mind on whether or not he’ll support the massive measure going forward.

“I’m going to wait until after the hearing to make a determination of where I’m coming down on the bill,” he says.

The Biden package goes beyond traditional infrastructure items like roads and bridges, as it also aims to address issues ranging from elder care to climate change.

Grassley says he wants to focus on getting high-speed internet service to America’s underserved areas, which includes wide expanses of the Iowa countryside.

“I’ll be asking about rural broadband,” Grassley says. “That’ll be the focus of my question on the hearing today, the extent to which there’s tax incentives for broadband.”

The Biden administration is proposing paying for the enormous proposal by raising corporate taxes, an idea Republicans are resisting.