Legislature to OK $4.5 million for ‘panic button’ app for Iowa schools

The Iowa Senate has overwhelmingly approved a budget bill that includes $4.5 million over the next two years to cover fees for a digital “panic button” system for Iowa schools. Teachers and school staff would install the app on their smart phones.

Senator Zach Whiting (WHITE-ing), a Republican from Spirit Lake, said the app would be preferable to dialing 9-1-1 in an active shooter situation.

“In the midst of some dangerous circumstance to take out the phone, unlock my phone which is four digits, bring up the phone, dial 911 and hit send — that’s a lot of steps and when I’m frazzled because I’m hearing noises and stuff, that takes longer,” Whiting said. “(With this app), you can just boom! One button, two buttons, go. And the teacher alerts everybody in the building as well as public safety.”

Senator Janet Petersen, a Democrat from Des Moines, said the funding for this project is being diverted from a budget that’s supposed to be used to build and maintain state-owned infrastructure.

“This is an earmark for a private company to get $4.5 million,” she said.

The company is called Rave. The Rave Guardian App is available for college students at Drake, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University. Hitting the app connects a student with campus police. The plan legislators are sending the governor does not call for getting the app on K-12 students’ phones, but for the adults in Iowa schools. Senator Bill Dotzler, a Democrat from Waterloo, isn’t convinced this is a good call.

“I know the 911 system is free,” Dotzler said. “I mean, why do we need this extra step in technology?…You can hit that number pretty fast and everybody understands it.”

A spokesperson for House Republicans says they have signed off on the panic button app project for schools. The House may debate the bill that includes funding for this project later today.