Opening arguments expected soon in Rivera murder trial

This will be day two of jury selection in the trial of the man accused of murdering college student Mollie Tibbetts in Brooklyn, Iowa, nearly three years ago.

Jury selection for Cristhian Rivera’s first degree murder trial is being staged at Davenport’s convention center to give the 175 people in the jury pool space to socially distance.

Once a jury is selected, the trial will move to the Scott County Courthouse.

Several potential jurors were dismissed yesterday after saying they’d already formed an opinion about the case.