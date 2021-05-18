Victim in Waterloo murder-suicide had protective order against shooter

Waterloo police have identified the shooter and victim in an apparent weekend murder-suicide.

Police say 43-year-old Tanniaah Spates was shot and killed by 50-year-old Tony Flowers at her apartment late Saturday.

According to authorities, Spates and Flowers have several children together and Spates had a protective order against Flowers for a recent domestic assault charge.

In a press release, police said they had received information that Flowers was planning to end his life.

After shooting Spates, he fled the area in his vehicle. Several hours later, officers located Flowers’ vehicle parked in an alley on the other side of the city.

Police say officers were setting up perimeter when they heard a muffled gunshot. Authorities approached the vehicle and found Flowers sitting in the driver’s seat with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo