Jury is seated, Rivera murder trial begins this morning in Davenport

Opening arguments are scheduled to begin this morning in the trial of the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts, the 20-year-old college student who was killed while jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Fifteen people — eight men and seven women — were chosen from the jury pool and 12 of them will be jurors. Three will be alternates.

During the jury selection process, one of Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s attorneys asked potential jurors if his client’s race and immigration status would influence their decision.

The prosecutor warned jurors Tibbetts suffered a violent death and graphic evidence will be presented during the trial.

Joe Lancello, KBOE, Oskaloosa