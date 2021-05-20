EPA says train derailment in NW Iowa did no environmental damage

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the chemicals on the freight train that derailed in northwest Iowa earlier this week did not harm the environment.

Nearly four-dozen cars of the Union Pacific train jumped the tracks on Sunday in the town of Sibley, prompting evacuations of homes and businesses.

EPA officials now say the chemicals were captured on-site and secured before any damage could be done.

The railroad confirmed the train was carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide, asphalt and highly-explosive ammonium nitrate.

Some of the acid was spilled and EPA officials say any impacted soils will be sampled and cleaned up in remediation efforts.

Some land was also burned by the diesel fire caused in the derailment.