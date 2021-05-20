Miller-Meeks among 35 Republicans voting for 1/6 commission

One of the three Iowa Republicans serving in the U.S. House voted for establishing a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Second District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa was one of 35 Republicans in the House who voted for creation of a bipartisan commission to examine the events of January 6th. Miller-Meeks has not issued a statement about her vote.

Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines is the only Democrat in Iowa’s House delegation. Axne said she voted to establish the commission “to get to the truth of how the attack on the Capitol happened” and to ensure it cannot happen again.

First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says she opposes launching the commission because it could interfere with Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and FBI investigations. Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull who represents Iowa’s fourth district, also voted against the bipartisan investigation of the January 6 attack.