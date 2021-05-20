Some Iowa cities seeing upturn in COVID-19 vaccinations in teens

The COVID-19 vaccination rate across Iowa has been falling in recent weeks, but since the FDA decided to grant the Pfizer vaccine emergency use authorization for kids ages 12 and up, some communities are seeing an uptick.

Beau Dexter, who oversees the Genesis Health System’s vaccination clinic in Davenport, says on the first day Pfizer was offered to kids, the clinic doubled its daily vaccination rate.

“We were scheduled to do right around 150 and we actually ended with a little over 300,” Dexter says.

Among them, 15-year-old Sydney says she has one primary motivation for getting vaccinated.

“I want everyone to be safe, including my family and friends,” Sydney says. “I, myself want to stay safe, so, that’s mainly the reason why I took the shot.”

Sydney, and 14-year-old Mason, had another reason for getting vaccinated.

“Definitely not wearing masks and stuff,” Sydney says. “So I wouldn’t have to wear a mask that much longer and to protect other people,” Mason adds.

Dexter says he expects the FDA to fully approve the COVID-19 vaccines — without the emergency use caveat — sometime this summer.

By Marianna Bacallao, WVIK, Rock Island