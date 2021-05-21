Possible tornadoes touch down near Winterset, Woodward

A strong band of thunderstorms swept over central Iowa last night and may’ve spun off a few small tornadoes.

The National Weather Service says two possible tornadoes were identified on radar during the severe weather but there’s no confirmation from spotters of any twisters.

One of the possible tornadoes was near Woodward in Dallas County, the other was in the Winterset area in Madison County, where residents are finding scattered wind damage to trees.

Iowa is on track to have one of the quietest severe weather seasons on record. Only two tornadoes are confirmed statewide so far this year. We average more than a dozen already by this date.