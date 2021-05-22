No charges after parents allege their son was bruised on bus

No charges will be filed after the parents of a five-year-old complained a Humboldt School District bus driver had bruised their son’s neck.

The Oleson’s live in Webster County and that’s where the incident occurred. The family felt the Humboldt School District didn’t take the situation seriously enough.

Webster County Sheriff Luke Fleener issued a statement and said after his deputies took a report and investigated the matter they then referred to the Webster County Attorney’s Office, which said determined there was not sufficient evidence to sustain a criminal conviction.

(Reporting by Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)