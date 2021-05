A Saturday morning crash in Fort Dodge left half a dozen people injured and knocked out power to part of the city.

Fort Dodge Police say a man driving a truck had a medical episode, hit a utility pole and then collided with a SUV. The SUV was carrying four children as passengers.

All six people in the two vehicles suffered injuries and were taken to the Fort Dodge hospital for treatment. Police have not released the names of the drivers.

(Reporting by Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)