Farmer, former Crawford County Supervisor Muhlbauer running for U.S. Senate

A western Iowa farmer whose father and grandfather were state legislators is running for the U.S. Senate in 2022. Thirty-seven-year-old Dave Muhlbauer of Manilla released a video this morning to make the announcement.

“I grew up a Democrat,” he said in the video. “My dad was a Democrat. My grandpa Louis was a Democrat. We are the old-school farming-labor Democrats. We’re for the middle class.”

Muhlbauer is a former Crawford County supervisor who raises cattle and hogs on a farm near Manilla. In the video, Muhlbauer said he’s running in part, because he realized it’s now or never after his father, Dan, died last October. Muhlbauer plans to campaign in nine Iowa cities “in the coming days.”

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley has said he’ll announce this fall whether he will seek reelection to a eighth term.

