Fatal shooting in Waterloo is third in 8 days

Waterloo police are investigating another fatal shooting, the city’s third in a span of eight days.

The latest incident happened early Sunday morning, just after midnight. Police say officers were responding to a report of disorderly conduct near West Fourth and Jefferson Streets, a downtown area where several bars are located. As officers arrived, they heard numerous shots fired and saw several people running from the area.

Police say officers found a male lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers tried lifesaving measures on the victim prior to the ambulance arriving. He was taken to a Waterloo hospital, where he died a short time later. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

There were two deadly shootings in Waterloo last weekend. On May 15th, a 23-year-old man died, and two women were injured in an early morning shooting. Later that night, 43-year-old Tanniaah Spates was killed by 50-year-old Tony Flowers in her apartment, and then Flowers later shot and killed himself in what Waterloo police labeled a murder-suicide.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)