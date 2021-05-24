Feenstra tours sector of Texas border with Mexico

Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra went to Van Horn, Texas, this weekend to tour what’s called the “Big Horn” sector of the U.S./Mexico border.

Feenstra, who represents Iowa’s fourth congressional district, says illegal border crossings are at crisis levels and the Biden Administration needs to secure the border. Feenstra, who met with law enforcement officers in Texas, says fentanyl seizures have dramatically increased.

Republican Congresswomen Ashley Hinson of Marion and Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa also have been to the southern border. All three Republicans from Iowa who are members of the U.S. House have called on Vice President Kamala Harris to visit the border. President Biden has asked Harris to address the root causes of migration out of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador and he’s assigned the secretary of Homeland Security to address issues along the U-S/Mexico border.