Fort Dodge woman sentenced for stealing $120,000 from elderly relative

A Fort Dodge woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing an elderly relative’s life savings.

Forty-year-old Janice Jurgensen of Fort Dodge pleaded guilty to wire fraud. At her sentencing hearing, Jurgensen admitted stealing more than 120-thousand dollars from her relative, an elderly veteran who had suffered a severe stroke. After getting power of attorney for the man, prosecutors say Jurgensen used his debit card to buy food, gas, and even pay the fees for a dating website.

Jurgensen drained the victim’s life savings and he was unable to pay for his nursing home care.