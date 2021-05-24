Trial of man accused of Mollie Tibbetts’ murder resumes

The murder trial has resumed today for the man accused of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts as she went for a run in her hometown.

The prosecution is expected to call the state Medical Examiner and a few more witnesses as it builds a case against Cristhian Bahena Rivera.

On Friday, Tara Scott of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation testified about tests she conducted on blood found in Rivera’s car.

“The screen tests indicated the presence of blood on those swabs and the DNA profile that I developed match the known DNA profile of Mollie Tibbetts,” Scott said on the stand.

Bahena Rivera has pleaded not guilty. Jury deliberations in the case could begin as soon as this week.

(By Iowa Public Radio’s Kate Payne)