Two dead in fiery Polk County crash

Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Des Moines on Sunday afternoon.

A Polk County Sheriff’s deputy pulled a car over for speeding and as the deputy approached, the driver sped away. The deputy tried to catch the car but lost it almost immediately because of excessive speed. Less than a mile away, the car wrecked at a T-intersection and burst into flames in a wooded area.

The heat was too intense for a rescue. After the fire was put out, two bodies were found inside the car. No names were released.