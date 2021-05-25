Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Oskaloosa woman

Police in metro Des Moines say they’ve made an arrest in a hit-and-run case that claimed the life of a southeast Iowa woman.

A passerby spotted a body along Interstate 35 in West Des Moines, just off the shoulder, at midday on May 9th. Emergency crews recovered the body, later identified as 38-year-old Stephanie Waddell of Oskaloosa.

Police say it appeared Waddell was walking along the interstate the night before and was hit by a passing vehicle. Monday night, 19-year-old Frank Davidson of Earlham was arrested on multiple charges, including homicide by a motor vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

Court documents say Davidson was seen on an Iowa DOT camera veering off the road and hitting Waddell. Davidson is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

