Former Denison credit union CEO admits embezzlement

A Denison woman has admitted to falsifying records to hide the embezzlement of funds from the credit union where she worked.

Sixty-eight-year-old Janine Keim pled guilty to lying to auditors of the National Credit Union Administration when she worked as the CEO of Consumer Credit Union in Denison.

Keim’s sister, Brenda Jensen, was the head teller, and both were accused of taking $1.48 million from the credit union. The loss of funds led to the credit union becoming insolvent.

Jensen has pleaded guilty to embezzling and will be sentenced in June. Keim’s sentencing date has not yet been set