Bahena claims two men forced him to follow Tibbetts

The man accused of murdering 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in Brooklyn, Iowa, nearly two years ago is claiming he was kidnapped by two armed men and the men put Tibbetts body in the trunk of his car.

Speaking through an interpreter, Cristhian Bahena Rivera answered questions from his defense attorney and described the men as being dressed in dark sweaters, with their faces covered.

“One of them was bigger and a little bit fatter and of them one was about my statute and a little bit stronger, burly,” Bahena testified through an interpreter.

Jennifer Frese, Bahena’s defense attorney, asked: “Did those men have any sort of weapons?”

Bahena replied: “The bigger one I could see that he had a gun and the smaller one I could see that he had a knife.”

Bahena Rivera testified he and the men got in his car and they ordered him to track Tibbetts as she ran. Bahena Rivera claims he did not see who killed Tibbetts, but admits he placed her body in the corn field. Under questioning by prosecutor Scott Brown, Bahena confirmed his claims in court today contradict much of what he told investigators in 2018.

“Do you remember being asked in the interview by Ms. Romero if you were covering for anyone…and you told her that you were not, is that correct?” Brown asked.

Bahena replied: “Correct.”

Brown continued: “So you were given an opportunity in the presence of law enforcement to tell what you’ve told us here today…and you chose not to do that.”

Bahena said: “At that moment, I was really scared.”

The trial has recessed for lunch and will resume at 1:15 p.m. It’s being broadcast on Iowa media, as well as nationwide on Court TV.