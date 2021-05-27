Johnston woman dies in Pottawattamie County accident

A two-vehicle accident in southwestern Iowa on Wednesday morning claimed the life of a Central Iowa woman.

Thirty-five-year-old Callie Rose Lisa Derfinlinger, of Johnston, died following the crash that occurred a little after 11 a.m. on Interstate 80 near Shelby in Pottawattamie County.

The Iowa State Patrol says a pickup driven by Derfinlinger struck the rear of a semi driven by 56-year-old Stanley Dean Rottinghaus of Waterloo. The crash happened as both westbound vehicles were entering a 55 MPH construction zone.

The interstate was blocked and traffic was rerouted for about three hours, while the scene was investigated and vehicles were being removed.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)