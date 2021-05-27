Orange City business destroyed by fire

Fire departments from eight northwest Iowa communities battled a fire Wednesday that destroyed a factory near Orange City.

The Keizer Aluminum Wheel Company makes high-performance aluminum wheels used primarily for race cars.

The fire started at about 9:30 p.m. and firefighters were at the scene for more than

four hours.

Orange City Fire Chief Denny Vander Wel says he isn’t certain as to what may have caused the fire, but he estimates damage to be in excess of four million dollars with the building and manufacturing contents all destroyed.

(Photos and story by Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)