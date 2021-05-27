Woman hit and killed while walking on I-80 near Des Moines

A pedestrian walking on Interstate 80 near Des Moines was hit and killed by a car early this morning.

The state patrol says the unidentified woman was walking in the traffic lane near mile marker 142 in Altoona when she was struck and killed around 4:15 a.m. No charges are filed against the motorist.

It’s the second time this month a woman has been hit and killed as she walked along a Des Moines metro area interstate. Thirty-eight-year-old Stephanie Waddell of Oskaloosa died on May 9th when she was hit along I-35 in West Des Moines.

This week, 19-year-old Frank Davidson of Earlham was arrested on multiple charges in Waddell’s death.