Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in death of Mollie Tibbetts

A jury has found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts in her hometown of Brooklyn.

The jury in Davenport started at 8:30 this morning, broke for lunch, and then came back for a total of just more than seven hours before reaching the verdict.

The verdict was read in court at 2:45 p.m. Bahena stood and showed no emotion as the verdict was read. He now faces life in prison and will be sentenced on July 15th.

Tibbetts was reported missing after she went for a run in July of 2018. A month later Bahena led authorities to her body in the middle of a cornfield. Bahena testified Wednesday in his own defense and for the first time told a story that two masked men forced him to follow Tibbetts as she ran and one of them killed her. In closing arguments Thursday, Bahena’s defense attorney Chad Frese suggested investigators failed to follow leads on other suspects and targeted Bahena.

“They had four weeks of nothing and then they picked this man and who better to pick than an undocumented immigrant who doesn’t speak the language…and then you cherry-pick the facts that fit your theory and you close the case,” Frese said.

Prosecutor Scott Brown told the jury every lead was followed and the breakthrough was the video showing Bahena’s car following Tibbetts. Brown called the claim that two masked men were involved a figment of Bahena’s imagination.

“All of the evidence here points to one person and that is the defendant Cristhian Bahena Rivera,” Brown said Thursday. “…He was rejected and he got angry at her…That’s what cost Mollie Tibbetts her life.”

The trial lasted seven days and was moved to Davenport on a change of venue due to the amount of publicity the case received. Tibbetts’ disappearance and the search for her drew national attention.

