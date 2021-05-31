Adel man has died in accident in farm pond near Ellston

A central Iowa man died over the weekend in a boating accident in southwest Iowa.

Ringgold County Sheriff Rob Haley says his office received a call at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday about Daniel Clint Ahrens, of Adel, who went missing during a fishing excursion on a rural farm pond near Ellston. Upon law enforcement and rescue crew’s arrival at around 11 p.m., a canoe was found upside down in the water, about 15-feet from shore.

Ahrens’ body was found about 40-minutes later, also about 15 feet from shore, in about eight feet of water.

(Reporting by Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)