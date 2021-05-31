Ft. Dodge man accused of estranged wife’s murder to stand trial in Boone

A judge has ordered a change in location for the first-degree murder trial of a Fort Dodge man accused of killing his estranged wife.

Forty-four-year-old Justin Christopher Hurdel will now stand trial in Boone County. A Webster County judge ordered the change of venue due to local media coverage and a failure to select a jury in Webster County.

Hurdel is accused of killing his estranged wife in August of last year, police say he then led them on a man hunt for 17 hours. During that span Hurdel suffered a self inflicted gun shot wound to the face.

The trial of Justin Christopher Hurdel is set to begin in Boone County June 22.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)