One dead, one injured in shooting near Logan, Iowa

Northwest Iowa authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded outside a rural residence near Luton today.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan says first responders were dispatched to the scene at about 1:30 p.m.

A wounded female was taken to a hospital and a man at the scene was dead. Sheehan says authorities got a description of a suspect and a vehicle.

“A vehicle matching the description was stopped down in Sloan,” the sheriff says, “and we believe that we have a suspect in custody, but this is very preliminary in the investigation.”

The names of the victims have not been released.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)