Volunteers join search for missing 11-year-old from Montezuma

Hundreds helped search Sunday for a missing boy who was last seen late Thursday morning in Montezuma. Sunday was Xavior Harrelson’s 11th birthday.

About 375 volunteers and 125 law enforcement officers searched areas within a mile of the boy’s home and in rural areas around Montezuma. Mitch Mortvedt of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation spoke with KCRG TV.

“We covered a lot of area, a lot of territory,” he said. “We couldn’t be more appreciative of the people that did show up.”

Mortvedt said this is classified as a missing child case — NOT a kidnapping. Searchers have gone door-to-door in Montezuma and dive teams have searched Diamond Lake which is about a mile west of Montezuma.