City of Spencer celebrating its sesquicentennial in 2021

Spencer’s annual “Flagfest” in June will do double-duty this year as the city celebrates its sesquicentennial.

A new exhibit opening today at the Clay County Heritage Center in Spencer is focused on artifacts to illustrate that 150 year span.

“For example, dresses from kind of few different eras to show how clothing changes throughout this time,” says Braden Falline, director of collections at the museum.

There’s also a recreation of the original 1871 plat map for the City of Spencer.

“They cut out and made little wood houses,” he says. “It’s a nice 3D representation of what Spencer looked like at the time.”

Items from Spencer’s 1971 Centennial celebration are on display.

“We will have the time capsule after that Friday opening ceremonies of Flagfest that we’ll have out on display,” Falline says, “so it’ll be really neat to see what they had in there.”

Spencer’s Flagfest and Sesquicentennial celebration starts Friday, June 11. There’s a beard contest along with a parade and 5K run on that weekend. Events to mark the community’s 150th anniversary started at the beginning of the year, including a series of lectures about Spencer’s history. A final event for Spencer’s sesquicentennial is planned for October 10th.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)