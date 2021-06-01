Iowa Lottery to stick with appointments for prize redemption

The Iowa Lottery went to a process requiring winners to make an appointment to pick up their prizes as a precaution during the pandemic.

Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says they’ve been evaluating things as restrictions are removed and will stay with that process. “We’re going to keep that by appointments process as we move ahead…folks are welcome to wear a mask if they want to, they certainly don’t have to,” Neubauer says.

She says the appointment process has proven to be popular. “For the public, they like knowing that they have a specific time to come in and claim a prize,” according to Neubauer. “And it helps for us at the lottery just for a planning purpose.”

The Iowa Lottery follows the Iowa DOT, which has gone to an appointment-only process for driver’s licenses after a pilot program that the agency says was well received.

Neubauer says they will continue to have stations with sanitizer and masks available.

She says they are available near all the doors of offices and everyone is welcome to use them if they want.

To make a prize-claim appointment, you should call the lottery office where you want to claim your prize to schedule a time and receive other details, including the documentation you will need to have with you. Iowa Lottery prizes up to $600 in lotto, InstaPlay, and instant-scratch games may be redeemed at any lottery retailer location in the state if sufficient funds are available.

All prizes of more than $250,000 must be claimed at lottery headquarters in Clive.