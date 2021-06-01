Man sentenced to prison after video showed him following girl in Eldon

A southeast Iowa man who will be arraigned this month for exposing himself to a teenager was sentenced last week to two years in prison for another child-related crime.

Twenty-nine-year-old Matthew Reynolds of Sigourney received a two-year sentence for enticing a minor in Wapello County. The incident occurred in 2018. The Sheriff’s Office says video evidence showed Reynolds driving a blue Pontiac in downtown Eldon and following a 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother. Reynolds eventually rolled down a window and told the girl to get into the vehicle. Both children ran and were not harmed.

Reynolds also faces an indecent exposure charge in Mahaska County. His arraignment for that case is scheduled for June 21.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)