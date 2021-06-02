Two dead in two Marshall County accidents

Two separate accidents took the lives of two Marshalltown residents on Tuesday in Marshall County.

The first occurred in the late afternoon as a vehicle driven by 72-year old Terry Stubbs passed several other vehicles on Highway 30 east of Marshalltown and crashed onto the gravel shoulder. Stubbs was transported to the hospital where he later died.

About three hours later, 59-year old John St. Clair was killed when he failed to navigate a curve on Luray Road in rural Marshall County. St. Clair’s vehicle rolled several times and he and his pick-up came to a rest in a farm field.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown)