Nebraska man dies in Monona County accident

A Nebraska man was killed Wednesday when his motorcycle collided with a semi in western Iowa.

The crash happened in Monona County on Highway 183 a little after 2 p.m. According to the Iowa State Patrol, an SUV driven by a 78-year-old woman from Moorhead was traveling northbound.

A 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 68-year-old Stephen Hendricks, of Columbus, Nebraska, and a 2012 Peterbilt semi driven by a man from Ute, were behind the SUV. The semi began to pass the SUV in the southbound lane, at about the same time Hendricks also began to pass.

The patrol says Hendricks was unaware of the semi. His cycle collided with the truck, causing him to lose control. He died at the scene. The other two drivers were not injured.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)