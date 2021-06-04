Heyl Truck Lines of Estherville buying Holiday Express

Heyl Truck Lines is buying Holiday Express, a trucking company based in Estherville.

Heyl Truck Lines is based in Akron. Its president, Bruce Koele, says both companies are family-owned.

“We felt our companies matched very well with a lot of the same philosophies,” he says. “Heyl has several terminals in Florida, Texas and also northwest Iowa as well as Okotoks, Alberta, Canada.”

The Holiday Express terminal in Estherville will be rebranded as a Heyl terminal. “Our intentions are to create additional jobs,” Koele says. “…We’re currently looking for mechanics and technicians and to build the infrastructure and build their shop and become an even more significant player in the Estherville area.”

Holiday Express, founded in 1969, has specialized in operating refrigerated trucks that carry food to 48 states. Heyl Truck Lines was founded in 1949 and currently has a fleet of over 400 trucks. Heyl also focuses on temperature-controlled commodities, but it ships dry goods as well.

Heyl’s purchase of Holiday Express will be final on June 14.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)