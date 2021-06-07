Apparent drowning at George Wyth State Park on Sunday

Officials have recovered the body of a man who apparently drowned at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo over the weekend.

According to Waterloo police, rescuers were dispatched to the park Sunday shortly after 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, friends of the man reported that he went under the water and had not resurfaced.

Waterloo Fire Rescue deployed boats and divers to search an area of George Wyth Lake near the boat dock. Authorities say the man’s body was located and pulled from the water in the vicinity of where he was last observed.

Officials identified the victim as a 30-year-old man but did not immediately release his name. According to Waterloo police, the cause of the man’s death is pending an autopsy.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein)