Iowa Falls man sentenced to 16 years in prison on 8 charges

A 19-year-old Iowa Falls man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after he was arrested with a 12-year-old girl in his car.

Christopher Allen Dale Hogan of Iowa Falls was involved in a single-car accident in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day this year. Hogan was charged with drunk driving and police discovered he had committed multiple sex acts with the girl in his vehicle.

He was convicted of three counts of third-degree sex abuse, three counts of lascivious acts with a child, and one count of lascivious acts with a child by solicitation for sex as well as drunk driving.

Hogan faced a maximum of 66 years in prison and was sentenced to 16.

(By Brian Fancher, KLMJ, Hampton)