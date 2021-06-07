Mental evaluation ordered for Fort Dodge man in murder case

A judge has ordered a Webster County murder suspect to undergo a mental evaluation before his trial can continue.

Twenty-nine-year-old Fort Dodge resident Mark David Russell is accused of killing 45-year-old Angela McLeod at a residence in January 2020. Russell faces a charge of first-degree murder.

The police report accuses Russell of beating McLeod to death with a golf club. The trial will be suspended until a judge orders that Russell is able to stand trial, then the trial will resume.

(By Rob Jones, KFVD, Fort Dodge)