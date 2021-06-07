Two new ads encourage Iowans to get Covid shots

State officials have launched a new public relations campaign to encourage more Iowans to get a Covid-19 shot. Two ads are running on radio, TV, and online. One features scenes of summer activities and a message targeted at pre-teens, teenagers, and young adults who are now eligible for the vaccine.

“It’s the best way to get Iowa back to normal,” the ad’s female narrator says. “Find a Covid vaccine location near you at vaccinateiowa.gov.”

Iowa Department of Public Health director Kelly Garcia said as vaccine eligibility expands to young Iowans, it’s important to reach more diverse groups, including teens and their parents or guardians. The other ad features the Iowa National Guard’s leader. Adjutant General Ben Corell got Covid in November and had to be hospitalized for a full week.

“I’ve been deployed overseas six times with multiple combat tours. I have had a bounty placed on my head by insurgent forces,” Correll says in the ad. “…Only one thing has been able to take me down — Covid — and now, I’ve done my part to take Covid down, getting the vaccine.” In a written statement, Governor Reynolds said getting a Covid shot is a personal decision unique to every individual and the goal of this campaign is to communicate how Iowans can benefit from getting vaccinated. Reynolds was vaccinated on live TV in early March with the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.