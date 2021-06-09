June 22 start to trial of Anamosa inmate accused of murdering 2 prison employees

One of the inmates accused of murdering two Anamosa prison employees is scheduled to go on trial later this month.

Thomas Woodard’s trial will be held in Linn County and is scheduled to start June 22.

Michael Dutcher, the other Anamosa inmate charged in the case, is currently scheduled to go on trial in Jones County, where the prison is located, but a starting date for his trial has not been set.

Prosecutors say the two men were trying to escape when they killed 59-year-old Lorena Schulte, a registered nurse, and 46-year-old correctional officer Robert McFarland.