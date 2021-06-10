Reynolds seeks congressional probe of DSM flight carrying migrants

Iowa’s governor is asking for a congressional investigation after unaccompanied migrant children were flown into Iowa without her office being notified.

Governor Kim Reynolds and Tennessee’s governor are asking the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold a public hearing about the movement of migrant children into states.

According to a timeline provided in a news release from the governor’s office, a plane carrying unaccompanied minor children landed overnight at the Des Moines Airport in late April, but Reynolds was not notified and it was 20 days before federal officials confirmed 19 children from Long Beach, California were flown to Des Moines and then transported on buses to unite with relatives or local sponsors.

A similar scenario unfolded in Knoxville, Tennessee last month. Reynolds and Tennessee’s governor say their experience “sows seeds of mistrust” and “intentionally subverts the will of the people for a secure border.

In a written statement, Iowa Democratic Party chairman Ross Wilburn said Governor Reynolds is using “a fake crisis” to divide and distract Iowans from her own record.