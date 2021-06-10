Two children seriously injured in Cedar Rapids scooter crash

Two boys described by Cedar Rapids Police as under the age of 12 suffered life-threatening injuries late Wednesday afternoon as their electric scooter collided with a car.

Cedar Rapids Police say the boys were riding the scooter in an alley, pulled onto a busy street at about four o’clock and were hit. The children were taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment.

KCRG TV reports the boys were riding a rental scooter from a Cedar Rapids ride-sharing program run by a Chicago company.