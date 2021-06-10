Two sites to host state baseball tournament

For the first time since 2004, the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s summer baseball championships will be conducted at two separate sites with Carroll’s Merchants Park and the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field serving as hosts.

The 2021 IHSAA State Baseball Tournament is scheduled for July 26-31, with Class 2A and Class 1A in Carroll from July 26-29, and Class 4A and Class 3A in Iowa City from July 28-31.

Next month’s schedules and sites were approved by the Board of Control on Thursday. The one-year plans are pending formal approval by the City of Carroll and the University of Iowa.

“The last 15 months have been filled with changes and constantly-evolving plans, and this tournament is no exception,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “We’re excited to have two high-quality hosts in Carroll and the University of Iowa where our student-athletes can make memories and compete for state championships.”

Principal Park in Des Moines served as the state tournament venue from 2005 through last summer.

Conflicting dates with new Minor League Baseball schedules as announced by Major League Baseball caused a change for 2021, and the IHSAA has not yet determined sites or details for baseball’s future state tournaments.