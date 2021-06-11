Senate candidate says DOJ, FBI should handle ransomware attacks threatening national security

A Republican state senator from Sioux City who’s running for the U.S. Senate says if there’s a cyberattack against the nation’s energy supply or transportation system, the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI should take over immediately.

Jim Carlin says letting a private company negotiate and pay a ransom puts the company’s profits ahead of national security. Carlin’s comments come after the CEO of an east coast pipeline revealed the company paid hackers $5 million after a ransomware attack shut the pipeline down.

Carlin says he intends to remain in the race for the U.S. Senate, even if he’ll face Senator Chuck Grassley in next June’s Republican Primary.

“I didn’t get in this thing to quit and whether Senator Grassley remains or decides not to seek reelection, I will be in through the finish,” Carlin says.

Carlin campaigned in Carroll, Crawford, Shelby, Cass, and Audubon Counties earlier this week.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)