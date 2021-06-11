Ottumwa woman charged with threatening to bomb county attorney’s office

A southeast Iowa woman is accused of threatening to place an explosive device in an attorney’s office.

According to court records, 30-year-old Siearre Smith of Ottumwa entered the Wapello County Attorney’s Office on the afternoon of May 25th and yelled at employees in the lobby. While shouting, Smith said, quote “This place needs blown up and that’s exactly what I am going to do.”

A warrant was issued for Smith’s arrest on May 28 and she was taken into custody this past Wednesday. Smith has been charged with a threat – explosive or incendiary device, a Class D felony and is currently free after posting bond. A preliminary court appearance has not been scheduled.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)